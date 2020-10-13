Lafayette Police: 1 killed in crash on Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person was killed in a crash on Louisiana Avenue near Webb Street.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The deceased, a female, was inside a vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

He said police have not made contact with the next of kin, and therefore will not release the victims identity until such time.

2 people inside the oncoming vehicle were transported to a local hospital, Griffin said.

Their conditions are unknown, he said.

