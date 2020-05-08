Lafayette PD: Suspect forced his way into woman’s apartment at gunpoint, demanded cash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an aggravated burglary attempt that happened at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

According to LPD spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers responded to the 200 block of Doucet Road where a woman told them she returned home and had left the front door ajar with plans to leave shortly after.

“When she returned to the front of the residence, a large unknown black male was standing in the doorway of her apartment,” Griffin said in a statmenet. “The suspect was wearing a mask and knit style hat (two separate pieces), dark T-shirt, dark colored shorts and dark gloves.”

The victim told investigators the suspect was holding a black semi-auto handgun and demanded her wallet and money.

Girffin said the suspect reportedly forced the victim back into the apartment at gunpoint, but did not take anything.

Officers canvassed the immediate area and surrounding neighborhood, but did not find the suspect, he said.

This investigation is ongoing, Griffin said.