LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a convenience store on E. Simcoe Street.

It happened late Wednesday evening in the 2300 block of E. Simcoe; officers located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect initially fled the scene but came back and was arrested, PIO Wayne Griffin said.

Eddie Sloan was charged with 1-count attempted 2nd degree murder.