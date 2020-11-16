Lafayette PD: Female suspects walk out of dollar store without paying for basket full of items; return an hour later and do it again

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police say they are trying to identify four female suspects who were seen on surveillance video filling shopping baskets with multiple items and then walking out of a dollar store without paying.







According to police, the theft happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar store on Bertrand Drive.

Once inside, police say, the suspects filled shopping carts with merchandise and exited the store without paying for the items.

Approximately one hour later, police say, the same suspects returned to the store, filled their shopping carts again, and then again exited the store without paying.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1k cash reward.