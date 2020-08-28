Lafayette Parks & Recreation 2020 fall sports registration rescheduled

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Youth across Lafayette Parish are invited to register for fall sports at a Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Parks and Recreation event on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Kids will have a chance to meet, talk to and get autographs from an all-star lineup of former local professional athletes.

Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory said codes of conduct for coaches will be discussed, as well as communicating to kids that when playing sports, winning isn’t everything.

“We are emphasizing sports is about building character, exercising, having fun and making friends,” Guillory said in a statement. “We’ll teach them how to conduct themselves whether your team wins or loses. Along the way, they’ll learn important life skills.”

He went on to say conduct for coaches will also be highlighted. “Coaches should be mindful of tone of voice, language, encourage children, and spend more time with them when they need extra help.”

Fall sports offered:

· Flag football, ages 7-14

· Tackle football, ages 9-13

· Baseball, ages 9-14

· Fastpitch softball, ages 10-14

· Volleyball, ages 7-17

Participating Leagues:

· Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)

· Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

· Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

· Southwest Athletics (SWA)

· Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

· Brown Park Athletics (BPA)

Athlete Autographs from Noon-1 p.m.

· Former Acadiana High School and Major League Baseball player Luke Montz

· Former Carencro High School and LSU football player and NFL placekicker Wade Richey

· NCAA champion, Olympic medalist and UL Lafayette graduate Hollis Conway

When and Where:

· Saturday, August 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., George Dupuis Recreation Center at 1212 East Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

For those unable to attend, registration has been extended to September 21, 2020. Contact your neighborhood association or call Walter Guillory at (337) 291-8375.