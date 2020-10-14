Lafayette Parks and Rec holding youth fall sports Jamboree Festival

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, footballs sit on a sideline during a Tennessee Titans NFL football training camp practice, in Nashville, Tenn. The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA think that expanding legal betting will lead to more game-fixing. The architects of New Jersey’s successful legal challenge to the […]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Youth Tackle Football and Volleyball Jamborees on Saturday, Oct. 17. Football will be played at Scott Park, 1200 Cormier Street, and volleyball will be held at Comeaux Recreation Center, 410 W. Bluebird Drive in Lafayette. Both jamborees begin at 9 a.m.

The Flag Football Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at Brown Park Sports Complex, 1234 E. Pont des Mouton Road in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department has registered 571 youth for its fall sports program. Registration continues through October.

For registration information, contact Athletic Supervisor Walter Guillory at (337) 291-8375 or (337) 291-8362.