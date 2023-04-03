LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Founded in 1987 by the Cravins Family, Zydeco Extravaganza has become the largest one day Zydeco festival in the world. The festival was initially created to revive Creole culture in St. Landry Parish and surrounding areas.

For the first time since the pandemic, the festival will be back in Acadiana in a new location.

Zydeco Extravaganza will be celebrating 35 years of preserving culture and tradition in Parc International on May 28. Ticket sales begin at just $25.

2023 Line Up