LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Apparently, the recent heat wave is too much even for zoo animals.

Zoosiana has announced that it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme heat in a post on its Facebook page.

“For the safety and well-being of our animals, staff and guests, Zoosiana will be closed on Wednesday August 23rd and Thursday August 24th due to high temperatures,” the post read.

According to Storm Team 10, high temperatures over the next two days could break the all-time record of 107 degrees, with heat index approaching of 115 degrees.