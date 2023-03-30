YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Waffle House in Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville is now officially open.

First opening in 1955, Waffle House has since grown to 1,900 locations in 25 states, with all locations staying open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to their website.

In November 2022, construction began for the new Waffle House in Youngsville. Four months later, the restaurant officially opened with Mayor Ken Ritter welcoming the community and staff to the new location stating on Facebook, “Welcome to Youngsville Waffle House!”

Serving up all the breakfast favorites, along with lunch and dinner options, you can visit the new Youngsville Waffle House at 3104 E Milton Ave.

For more information, visit the Waffle Hosue website.