YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – As part of the Youngsville Sports Complex expansion, an amphitheater is coming to the area.

The mayor said it is expected to hold between two and three thousand people. News 10 spoke with the mayor about the project.

The amphitheater is just one part of the Youngsville Sports Complex’s expansion. The mayor said the whole area will be a place for recreational elements and something the community can enjoy.

“We realize Youngsville is growing rapidly; the sports complex has been very successful,” Ritter said.” Before we lost the opportunity to purchase nearby property to expand the great things that are happening here at the complex, just our city council and their wisdom and the desires of the community, we bought more property, and that’s all we’re doing. We’re just basically doubling down on the things that Youngsville, such a great community to live, work, and play today.”

Mayor Ritter said a unique thing about the project is that they were able to use re-purposed dirt from a nearby drainage project.

“I’m really proud of the fact that’s repurposed dirt from a drainage project,” Ritter said. “To me, it just illustrates the fact that we can improve drainage, and we can improve the quality of life, and we can do them together as part of just building our community.”

He said it would have cost about $500,000 to move the amount of dirt away.

“If we didn’t have dirt available from the drainage project, we wouldn’t be doing this. It would’ve been cost-prohibitive to bring in this amount of dirt,” Ritter said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ritter said while the amphitheater would be a great part of the expansion, there will be many different activities and sports for the community.

“We really design it too well; of course, vehicular traffic can come and park, but we’re also connecting a series of recreational trails throughout the community to where if you live here, Youngsville, you’ll be able to take a sidewalk, a recreational trail, come with your bike, walk here. Come with a stroller, and even though it’s warm, there’s a cool breeze. I envision a lot of people coming together once we have it built,” Ritter said.

The mayor said the project is scheduled to be completed next spring.