YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A local specialty meat market has announced it is closing its doors this week.

Cajun Market Meats in Youngsville will close on Thursday, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

“We will be ending operations at our Youngsville store located at 2810 Chemin Metairie Pkwy at the close of business Thursday June 15, 2023 at 7p.m.,” the post read. They remain open for business until then.

The post goes on to say that the business is “making some changes,” and a potential return to Youngsville is possible.

“We want to say thank you to all of our customers and employees who have supported us these last 6 years,” the post said. “It has truly been amazing. We are grateful for your patronage and we will miss seeing you in our store.”