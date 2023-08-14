YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A new Whataburger will be opening its doors in Youngsville, only one of the many businesses to be apart of the new shopping center.

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce announced today that a new 14,500 square foot shopping center known as the Cane Center, will break ground this fall in Sugar Mill Pond at the roundabout at E Milton and Bonin Rd near .

Among the many restaurants and retail stores that will call this new development home, a new Whataburger location as been announced ahead of the shopping center’s development.

The franchise anticipates a tentative opening in 2024.