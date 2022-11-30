YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A popular Youngsville restaurant announced on Facebook that they are closing their doors for good.

The locally-owned brunch and lunch spot, Bourrée Restaurant, made the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we announce we have made the decision to close Bourrée Restaurant. This will be a permanent closing. We would like to thank everyone for the support of our restaurant since we opened in May of 2019. We appreciate the opportunity we have had to serve you and hope you have fond memories of our restaurant.”

Bourrée Resaurant, located at 1821 Chemin Metairie Blvd. in Youngsville, first opened in 2019.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.