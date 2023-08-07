YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The City of Youngsville is responding to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux’s attempt to stop an investigation into him.

Court documents that were just filed by the Youngsville City Attorney argue the city does have the power to conduct an investigation into Chief Boudreaux, who has been in the hot seat ever since body camera video surfaced of an incident last November. Since then, the city has been attempting to start an investigation.

Chief Boudreaux filed a lawsuit to stop that investigation.

Boudreaux and his attorney argue that the City of Youngsville resolutions that were passed violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporation Act, which limits the authority the mayor and city council have over the elected police chief.

In the court documents, the city says the Lawrason Act does, in fact, allow them to conduct this investigation. Under the Lawrason act, the city cannot fire the chief, but the city’s attorney argues the Lawrason act does not prevent the city from investigating him.

News 10 is waiting to hear the opinion of Judge Kristian Earles.