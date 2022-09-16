YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Many Youngsville residents are outraged over the poor quality of their running water.

Customers of Total Environmental Solutions Incorporated say its been happening for far too long, and something needs to be done about it.

Brady Barry says its been years.

“I moved into the neighborhood a little over three and a half years ago. The water quality is poor at best, even when it is of the best quality, it is poor.”

Barry says he and his neighbors currently have no water coming through their pipes and do not know when it will be fixed.

“Now we just don’t have water and we have no knowledge of when we are going to get water. They just tell us the well is down and that is all we know.”

TESI customer Brandon Rodrigue says he has also been battling the company for years and says he’s fed up.

“Recently in the neighborhood, we have had it where TESI failed testing, and they failed to notify residents in the neighborhood for about a month and a half. It was very harmful to everyone, the elderly to the people with immune disorders, as well as infants. They just let it slip by and acted like it was no big deal, when it actually is a big deal.”

News 10 has reached out to TESI but was not able to get a response.

Some TESI workers working on the well said they are actively working to resolve the current issue but say there is no time frame set for when it will be fixed.

Currently, a boil advisory is in effect until further notice.