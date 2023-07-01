YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Independence Day weekend is here. As everyone gets ready to enjoy grilling and fireworks with family and friends, the Youngsville Police Department has issued guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

YPD say that fireworks may be used within the corporate city limits on July 2 from 12-10 p.m., on July 3 from 12 p.m. until midnight and on July 4 from 12-9 p.m.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commision, over 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework related injuries in 2022. In order to avoid injuries, YPD has issued a series of safety tips for everyone to keep in mind while celebrating Independence Day.

Fireworks and sparklers safety tips:

Never disassemble or try to make your own fireworks.

Do not point sparklers, or fireworks at yourself or others, especially when lighting them.

Only light fireworks on the ground and in areas that are dry and fire-resistant.

Do not attempt to ignite multiple fireworks at the same time.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks or sparklers.

Always keep a portable fire extinguisher close by. Also, keep a waterhose or buckets of water nearby to put out fires.

If fireworks malfunction, do not relight them. Douse and soak malfunctioning fireworks with water then throw them away.

Resist the urge to bring your dog to a fireworks display. The safest place for them is at home where it’s familiar, quiet and not crowded.

Sparklers are hot enough to cause severe burns if mishandled.

Instead of sparklers for your children, consider these alternatives: Glow sticks A confetti cannon or poppers Colorful streamers Silly string A light-up laser show or digital fireworks projection



