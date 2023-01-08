YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Police Department (YPD) is investigating following reports of a body found on East Milton Ave on Jan. 7.

According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the victim’s identity has yet to be released as the victim’s family has not yet been notified.

YPD also said that the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information is released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YPD at (337) 856-5931.