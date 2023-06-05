YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Police Department (YPD) are doing double duty to help residents who leave home for an extended period of time.

The program is called vacation notification.

The YPD’s deputy chief told News 10 its a win-win for all those involved.

The Youngsville Police Department’s vacation notification is simple. The resident fills out a form with information about the dates and times their home will be unoccupied. After that, YPD patrol officers take over watching the house through extra patrolling.

Deputy chief Gabriel Thompson called the Youngsville Police Departments vacation notification program a win-win.

Residents who leave town, for instance, to go on vacation can let police know they are gone and out of town.

“While they’re away they’ll actually go out and do extra patrols at the residence and give it more extra care and attention than a normal patrol,” Thompson said.

Deputy Thompson recalled a situation where a resident was able to see that police were actually making extra rounds.

“They actually could see on their cameras that officers were actually going out to do what they were designed to do make these extra patrols and patrol the residence,” Thompson said.

The ability to know when a resident is away for an extended period of time benefits law enforcment as well.

“A win win situation all the way around,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted that a contact number being left with police for an emergency helps law enforcement and the resident.

“Or they’ll leave somebody else in charge of their residence while they’re gone we can make notification with that person and that person will know how to get in touch with the homeowner,” Thompson said.

You can sign up using this link.