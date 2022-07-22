YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Police Department (YPD) and YPD Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux announced today that their new app is live and available for download.

The new YPD app is free to download and is available for both Android and iPhone users.

iPhone users can download the YPD app here

Android users can download the YPD app here

Below are some of the great features that the app provides:

Alerts – be alerted directly from YPD on emergencies, crime, traffic, and more

Station map – get directions to YPD stations

Submit a tip – directly submit a tip to YPD

Social media – direct access to YPD social media accounts

News and events – stay up to date with the latest YPD news

In addition to these features, you can also find a staff directory or pay a fine directly through the app.

With the release of the app, YPD says that the goal of the app is to increase communication between citizens and YPD.