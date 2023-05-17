YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A division between the Youngsville city council and the elected police chief has many asking what’s going to happen next.

“I always say there are two Rickey’s; there’s the one who will give you the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet, then there’s that one when you back him into a corner and force me to fight,” Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux stated.

Boudreaux explained that “I’m old school and I’m going to fight. I don’t fight to be fair; I fight to win.”

Police Chief Boudreaux used the words shocked and disappointed when it comes to people he worked closely with and thought he could talk to.

“I’m a little shocked and disappointed because I thought I had a better relationship with my council where they would have sat down with me and discussed this without just going full force,” the chief said.

The chief contends that much of what’s been discussed has been done behind closed doors.

He suspects the planned council-supported investigation will dig into the entire eight years he’s led the Youngsville police force.

“That’s eight years. That’s a lot of decisions but if I could get refreshed on why I made those decisions I have a perfectly logical explanation for every decision I made. I don’t have a problem explaining it to somebody if they would come and talk to me,” Boudreaux added.

The chief explained that former council member Reaux’s car accident, where he said he has falsely been accused of showing favoritism, was back in November. He’s asking why bring it back up.

“They knew but that was three months ago, and everybody was done with it. it was no more than a simple accident,” he explained

He said city officials have asked him for help. He recalls going to some of their homes during major storms to check on their families. The list, he said, goes on and on.

“When others ask for favors or help, it’s kind of hard to throw rocks and say oh you’re helping people?,” the chief said. “Yes, I’ve helped each of you on more than one occasion.”

Boudreaux said it has been eight years since he’s served as Youngsville’s police chief. He figures another term may not sound so bad.

“At first I was figuring that after this term I was going to retire but since they kind of rekindled that fire in me I think I might have to stay for a while. They might just have to roll me out in a wheelchair before I leave,” the chief explained.