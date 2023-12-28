YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Youngsville Police Department is asking residents to be aware of recent vehicle burglaries in the area.

Youngsville Police Chief Cody Louviere says the department is working non-stop to suppress the crime in the city.

According to Louviere, several subdivisions in Youngsville have seen an increase of vehicle burglaries. In the last month, three separate arrests have been made and the department has received many calls about suspicious activity in the middle of the night.

Louviere said technology has helped solve some of these crimes.

“We had a suspect that stole items (in which) the victim was tracking the items when my officers were able to track them down,” Louviere said. “They fled on foot and (we) ended up apprehending one of the two that day…most recently on the 22nd we had a citizen that caught some suspicious activity going on her camera outside of her house in the middle of the night.”

Louviere said vehicle burglaries typically increase around the holidays.

“During the holidays, stuff like this tends to uptick a little bit,” he said. “I think it was just a fluke in a group of them were doing these particular ones…we’ve made these three arrests and hopefully it’s going to lead to more.”

Louviere advises people to take all of their valuables out of their vehicles and keep their car doors locked.

“Don’t leave anything visible of value, tablets, laptops, phones,” he said. “It’s a fast-paced life you live these days with kids and everything going on. Double, triple check. Make sure your vehicles are locked.”

