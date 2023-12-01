YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville’s winter celebration, Youngsville On Ice, has been rained out again.

The family-friendly outdoor park is closed on Friday due to rain, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page. The weather Thursday night also forced it to close.

“Unfortunately, due to inclement weather and potential for storms and heavy lighting tonight’s Youngsville On Ice presented by LUS Fiber will be closed Friday, December 1. All ice rink advance tickets for Thursday, November 30th and Friday, December 1st will be honored and can be used any day and at any time for the remainder of the event. We are currently working with Clay Cormier to pick another date for his band to perform at Acadiana’s premier Christmas event.”

