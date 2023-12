YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Youngsville on Ice will be closed on Christmas Eve, but will reopen for Christmas with special hours.

Due to potential heavy rain, the outdoor holiday park will be closed on Christmas Eve.

The park will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas. The ice rink will be open for use.

Other park activities will be limited.

