YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — In Youngsville, an all-new winter wonderland destination filled with fun and activities has arrived, and it’s open to the public for the holidays.

In South Louisiana, the heat usually keeps the ice away, but this holiday season, Youngsville on Ice is bringing something extra special for your families this holiday.

Youngsville on Ice is one of Acadiana’s first outdoor winter wonderland experience of its kind. The city of Youngsville along with sponsors bring a state-of-the-art outdoor ice-skating rink along with activities for the family and a marketplace with local business.

Alex and Carmen Hering with Simply Caramelicious Authentic Pralines say Youngsville on Ice is something new and great for the community.

“I’m very excited and honored to be here. This is something new for the company, for the community, and I’m pretty sure everyone will enjoy it,” said Carmen. “We have a little something for all ages and it’s new this year, so I encourage everyone to come on out and have a good time and enjoy the holiday.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kids like Daxton Hancox say they are excited about the outdoor winter land because of the ice-skating rink. He says this will be the first time they get to go ice skating.

“I think it’s pretty cool because I mean, its like it barely ever happens and that’s pretty rare over here because it never snows,” Hancox explained. “Mainly, I’m just excited to get out there on the ice, try and see how many songs will fall.”

In addition to ice skating, families can expect to live music, food trucks, drinks, arts and crafts, as well as pop-up shops with local vendors. There is something for everyone in the family.

Alex Hering, one of the vendors says he hopes it’s something that will become a tradition for years to come.

“This is a great opportunity to try to come out and enjoy themselves. It’s something that could be going on for years and years. It could be a historic opportunity that we can get to happen tonight as well, but just come out, enjoy themselves,” said Alex Hering.

Youngsville on Ice will be open from November 25th to December 31st with a special New Year’s Eve event on New Year’s Eve.

Latest Post