YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter will return to office for another term after his opponent withdrew from the Nov. 8 election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

During qualifying for the office, Kenneth Champagne qualified for the seat, but has withdrawn from the race.

Ritter has served as Youngsville’s mayor since January 2015. Previously, Ritter served as a city councilman from 2011-2014.

The only remaining race in Youngsville for the Nov. 8 election is the City Council Division E seat, which includes candidates Simone Champagne (R) and Ann Istre (R).