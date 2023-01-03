YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter, announced the start of their 2023 Mardi Gras season.

On Jan. 6, a Mardi Gras flag raising ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Youngsville Municipal Complex, 311 Lafayette Street on the roundabout at the Municipal Complex sign.

Two Youngsville Krewes, Krewe Des Amis and Krewe La Vie Doux, will be there for the celebration.

The Youngsville Mardi Gras parade will be held Saturday, Feb.18, at 11 a.m.

Youngsville’s parade will coincide with the Mardi Gras Mambo NCAA Division 1 women’s fast pitch softball tournament, which will be held at the Youngsville Sports Complex, Feb. 17-19.

Ritter also announced that Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, American Professional Mixed Martial Artist and interim UFC Lightweight Champion and founder of The Good Fight Foundation, will be leading the parade as Grand Marshal.

Also stated in the Youngsville press release, “Parade permit applications must be completed online at Youngsville.us. Deadline to enter the parade is Monday, February 13, 2023. EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION begins Monday, January 3 through Friday, February 3, 2023. Parade permits for floats/ trucks pulling trailers cost $400 and single vehicles/dance schools cost $200. After February 3, 2023, permits for floats/trucks pulling trailers will increase to $500 and permits for single vehicles/dance schools increase to $300. Trailers must be less that 40′ in length and must have sides not less that 4′ in height. Double Decker Floats can be no higher than 13′.”