YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville man pled guilty to attempted manslaughter after intentionally hitting someone with his car in 2018, stated District Attorney Don Landry.

Luke Adams pled guilty to to attempted murder during a jury trial on Tuesday, said Landry.

Adams was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after two witnesses saw him strike a person riding their bike through a shopping center parking lot on Pinhook Road.

Adams will be sentenced under a pre-sentence investigation, and under this plea agreement he could face between 10-20 years in prison.