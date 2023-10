YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A Youngsville man was arrested Friday in connection with trafficking a juvenile for sex, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities said 26-year-old Michael Blackburn met a juvenile at a downtown nightclub on Aug. 10.

Later, the two went to a hotel and Blackburn paid to have sex with the juvenile.

Blackburn is being charged with trafficking of children for sex, and his bond is currently set at $50,000, according to LPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related Posts