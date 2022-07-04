YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)–A massive crowd attended the Youngsville Independence Day at Sugar Mill Pond.

There were live performances by local musicians. Many activities for the kids indoors and outdoors including fun jumps, snowball stands, and train rides.

“Everyone is just here to have fun, listen to music, watch a good firework show and have a good time,” said Jake Richard. “It’s kind of refreshing just to have that sense of community back.”

The event was virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, the turnout was great with dry and sunny weather.

Maaike Erents, event manager with Social Entertainment Productions, said “I’m so excited to be back here in Sugar Mill Pond and to see everybody celebrating independence, celebrating the people they love. There’s something for everybody here.”

She said there were more than 20 pop-up vendors. These vendors’ items were special because they were all made from scratch. There were also about six food trucks for people to get food and beverages.

“I think it’s great that we can do an event like this and celebrate being American. Celebrate that we’re finally over the pandemic and celebrate a good time being with family and friends and enjoying it as a community,” said Richard.

“It just makes me happy seeing other people happy, so I’m very happy today; the weather turned out nice, and a good, great turnout as well,” said Erents.