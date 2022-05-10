YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) –Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux will travel to Washington D.C. this week to honor fallen officer Randy Guidry.

Boudreaux will attend an event Friday on the National Mall in memory of Guidry and 618 other law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

A 13-year law enforcement veteran, Guidry died July 30, 2021 due to complications after contracting COVID-19.

Generations of Youngsville residents will now be able to travel to Washington D.C. and see Officer Randy Guidry’s name etched in a walkway at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

You can see his page on their website here: https://nleomf.org/fallen-heroes/guidry4828