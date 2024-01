YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — Youngsville is experiencing power outages in select areas.

Power outages in the areas of Milton and Chemin Metairie have been reported.

SLEMCO said they are aware of the outages and were working to get power back on.

If you have any question or concerns regarding the outages, you can contact SLEMCO at (337) 896-5384.

