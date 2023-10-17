YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — Youngsville City Councilmen Ken Stansbury announces his intention to resign from the Youngsville City Council after securing the District 3 Lafayette Parish Council seat on Oct. 14.

On Tuesday the city of Youngsville announced Councilmen Stansbury would be resigning from his seat and the city would begin accepting applications for an interim appointment to the city council Division D seat. Stansbury recently won the District 3 Lafayette Parish Council election with 73% of the vote.

The city of Youngsville encourages those interested in being the interim appointment to send their resumes to council@youngsvillela.gov. Those applying must be a Youngsville resident for a minimum of one year and the deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 24.

The city council will make the appointment at an upcoming Youngsville City Council meeting. Applicants should be aware that all resumes submitted will be considered public record and subject to production pursuant to Louisiana Public Records Law.

The interim position will be a temporary seat appointment until a special election can be called in 2024.

