YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Youngsville City Council hired an attorney to conduct an investigation into its police chief, but must wait for a judge’s approval to begin.

The council voted to retain the services of E. Frederick Preis Jr. at its regular meeting Thursday to lead the investigation of Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who has filed a lawsuit against the council to stop the investigation before it starts.

Preis is a partner in the New Orleans firm of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson where he is a senior member of the labor and employment law section.

The council launched the probe into the police chief following the controversial video of former Councilwoman Kayla Reaux allegedly getting special treatment after hitting a parked car in November 2022.

The city charter follows the Lawrason Act, which states the council and the mayor cannot exercise any supervisory authority over the operations of the police department.

The council also voted to allow its financial audit team to examine the chief’s car expenses from 2016 and to suspend his $1,000 monthly car stipend after the council found the chief had spent $18,000 more than his stipend allowed.