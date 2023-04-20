YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville City Council has announced that Logan Lannoo will replace former councilwoman Kayla Reaux as interim council member.

The appointment comes nearly one month after Reaux resigned following allegations she received special treatment from police.

After a review of all 11 applicants, two were nominated tonight by the City Council with Lannoo receiving over half of the votes.

Originally from New Iberia, Lannoo has lived in Youngsville for seven years and said that he is dedicated to moving the city forward.