LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The uptick in violent crime nationwide highlights the importance of this year’s National Night Out.

Lafayette Police Officers, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives and members of the Lafayette Marshal’s Office will all be in attendance at the 39th annual event on October 4 at Girard Park.

“It will be a night for police and the community to come together to form a positive relationship,” Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She said words are not enough to explain the pain that violent crime leaves behind.

Barbara Broussard’s son Brandon was shot and killed by two brothers in 2018.

“I never could have imagined that I would be the mother of a murdered child.”

One of the brothers was found guilty of conspiring to commit second-degree murder; the other was found guilty of second-degree murder.

“If you think it’s not your problem and if we don’t put a stop to it then it’s like poison ivy, it’s growing rapidly throughout the community,” she said.

The community crime event was put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.

“If you don’t live in the city limits and you live in the parish, then come out and see the Sheriff’s department. If you live in the area where the marshal’s office services, come and meet with your Marshal,” Green said.

The event, she says, will be about the community and law enforcement against crime.

“Drugs, shootings, and the violence in the neighborhood we cannot do it alone. There is just no way possible,” Green said.

Meanwhile, Broussard has agreed to attend the event and says there is a chance she will speak briefly about the impact of violent crime on her and her family.

“It’s time we put a stop to it.”

The event starts at 6 p.m.