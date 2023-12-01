LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – WWE coming back to Lafayette with “Road to Wrestlemania.”

WWE Presents the Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is scheduled for March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9.

The WWE announced 21 live events for the 2024 touring schedule. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 4 Corbin, KY Road to WrestleMania The Corbin Arena Sunday, February 4 Clarksville, TN NXT Vengeance Day F&M Bank Arena Saturday, March 2 Palm Springs, CA Road to WrestleMania Acrisure Arena Sunday, March 3 Bakersfield, CA Road to WrestleMania Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday, March 9 Alexandria, LA Road to WrestleMania Rapides Coliseum Sunday, March 10 Lafayette, LA Road to WrestleMania Cajundome Friday, March 15 Memphis, TN SmackDown FedExForum Saturday, March 16 Augusta, GA Road to WrestleMania James Brown Arena Sunday, March 17 North Charleston, SC Road to WrestleMania North Charleston Coliseum Monday, March 18 Raleigh, NC RAW PNC Arena Saturday, March 23 Springfield, IL Road to WrestleMania Bank of Springfield Center Sunday, March 24 Rockford, IL Road to WrestleMania BMO Center Monday, March 25 Chicago, IL RAW Allstate Arena Friday, March 29 Uncasville, CT SmackDown Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, March 30 Manchester, NH Road to WrestleMania SNHU Arena Friday, April 19 Pittsburgh, PA SmackDown PPG Paints Arena Saturday, April 20 Erie, PA Saturday Night’s Main Event Erie Insurance Arena Sunday, April 21 Ft. Wayne, IN Sunday Stunner Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Monday, April 22 Columbus, OH RAW Schottenstein Center Friday, April 26 Cincinnati, OH SmackDown Heritage Bank Center Monday, April 29 Kansas City, MO RAW T-Mobile Center

