LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – WWE coming back to Lafayette with “Road to Wrestlemania.”
WWE Presents the Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is scheduled for March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9.
The WWE announced 21 live events for the 2024 touring schedule. The schedule is as follows:
|Saturday, February 4
|Corbin, KY
|Road to WrestleMania
|The Corbin Arena
|Sunday, February 4
|Clarksville, TN
|NXT Vengeance Day
|F&M Bank Arena
|Saturday, March 2
|Palm Springs, CA
|Road to WrestleMania
|Acrisure Arena
|Sunday, March 3
|Bakersfield, CA
|Road to WrestleMania
|Mechanics Bank Arena
|Saturday, March 9
|Alexandria, LA
|Road to WrestleMania
|Rapides Coliseum
|Sunday, March 10
|Lafayette, LA
|Road to WrestleMania
|Cajundome
|Friday, March 15
|Memphis, TN
|SmackDown
|FedExForum
|Saturday, March 16
|Augusta, GA
|Road to WrestleMania
|James Brown Arena
|Sunday, March 17
|North Charleston, SC
|Road to WrestleMania
|North Charleston Coliseum
|Monday, March 18
|Raleigh, NC
|RAW
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, March 23
|Springfield, IL
|Road to WrestleMania
|Bank of Springfield Center
|Sunday, March 24
|Rockford, IL
|Road to WrestleMania
|BMO Center
|Monday, March 25
|Chicago, IL
|RAW
|Allstate Arena
|Friday, March 29
|Uncasville, CT
|SmackDown
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, March 30
|Manchester, NH
|Road to WrestleMania
|SNHU Arena
|Friday, April 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|SmackDown
|PPG Paints Arena
|Saturday, April 20
|Erie, PA
|Saturday Night’s Main Event
|Erie Insurance Arena
|Sunday, April 21
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|Sunday Stunner
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Monday, April 22
|Columbus, OH
|RAW
|Schottenstein Center
|Friday, April 26
|Cincinnati, OH
|SmackDown
|Heritage Bank Center
|Monday, April 29
|Kansas City, MO
|RAW
|T-Mobile Center
