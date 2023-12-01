LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – WWE coming back to Lafayette with “Road to Wrestlemania.”

WWE Presents the Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is scheduled for March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9.

The WWE announced 21 live events for the 2024 touring schedule. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 4Corbin, KYRoad to WrestleManiaThe Corbin Arena
Sunday, February 4 Clarksville, TN NXT Vengeance DayF&M Bank Arena
Saturday, March 2 Palm Springs, CARoad to WrestleManiaAcrisure Arena
Sunday, March 3 Bakersfield, CARoad to WrestleManiaMechanics Bank Arena
Saturday, March 9 Alexandria, LA Road to WrestleManiaRapides Coliseum
Sunday, March 10 Lafayette, LA Road to WrestleManiaCajundome
Friday, March 15 Memphis, TNSmackDownFedExForum
Saturday, March 16 Augusta, GA Road to WrestleManiaJames Brown Arena
Sunday, March 17 North Charleston, SCRoad to WrestleManiaNorth Charleston Coliseum
Monday, March 18 Raleigh, NCRAWPNC Arena
Saturday, March 23 Springfield, IL Road to WrestleManiaBank of Springfield Center
Sunday, March 24 Rockford, ILRoad to WrestleManiaBMO Center
Monday, March 25 Chicago, IL RAWAllstate Arena
Friday, March 29 Uncasville, CT SmackDownMohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, March 30 Manchester, NH Road to WrestleManiaSNHU Arena
Friday, April 19 Pittsburgh, PASmackDownPPG Paints Arena
Saturday, April 20 Erie, PASaturday Night’s Main EventErie Insurance Arena
Sunday, April 21 Ft. Wayne, INSunday StunnerAllen County War Memorial Coliseum
Monday, April 22 Columbus, OHRAWSchottenstein Center
Friday, April 26 Cincinnati, OHSmackDownHeritage Bank Center
Monday, April 29 Kansas City, MO RAWT-Mobile Center

