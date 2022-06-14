LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Medical health centers are encouraging those who are able to donate blood to “pay it forward” by becoming a donor and donating.

Suzanne Picard, director of the Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center says the medical center’s plea for blood has greatly decreased in comparison to just one year ago.

“[Donating blood is] a good thing to do. It makes you feel good,” Picard said. “It’s a good way to give back to your community.”

The blood donated stays in Southwest Louisiana. Picard said people like Davonta Turner, who’s donated blood before, help greatly when they selflessly sacrifice for others.

“I did it a couple of years back and I was invited to come back,” Turner explained. He said his grandmother inspired him to pay it forward every chance he gets.

A mobile blood drive will be hosted by the Broussard fire department Tuesday, June 14th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Broussard City Hall. It will benefit the family of Alex Bourque, a firefighter who recently lost his life to cancer.