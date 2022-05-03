SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department is warning residents in the Rue Bon Secours area of town that they may hear a high-pitched whistling noise today as crews do work on a gas line in the area.

Chief Chad Sonnier said LUS crews will be performing a “blowdown” of a large gas main, which will lead to the noise.

“This is a controlled release, and at no point will residents be in harm,” said Sonnier.

Officials will make an assessment of the line throughout the morning, and additional releases may occur later in the day. In each case, however, Sonnier stressed that all releases will be controlled.