LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There was a man hunt Wednesday afternoon, in search of a suspect involved in the Opelousas shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man.

Davieontray Breaux of Lafayette is wanted in connection with the shooting.

While authorities made several arrests after a police pursuit, Breaux was not apprehended.

One Lafayette woman says police searched her home for the suspect during the manhunt and says officers believed the suspect was hiding in her home.

Darcas Wokoma says she was loading some things into her vehicle to head to New Orleans for her Lupus treatment Wednesday morning when she noticed her purse, wallet, and two guns were stolen from her vehicle.

Wokoma canceled her trip and was in the process of canceling her credit cards when she says officers began searching her home.

“I was already dealing with all of that, and then these officers came with helicopters all over. They were just telling us, ‘Get down, get out of the yard.’ After an hour and a half, they told me what was going on, and they asked me to search my house,” Wokoma said.

She says after searching her home, officers explained what was happening. Police told her that her purse was found with an individual they had been tracking down.

Opelousas police say they were searching for Davieontray Breaux, the suspect involved in the deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and man from Opelousas.

They received information Breaux was in a vehicle in Lafayette.

Lafayette police say they located the vehicle, and after a short pursuit, the men inside jumped out and ran into Wokoma’s neighborhood. While running, one of those men threw her purse into a yard.

Although the suspect police were searching for was not in the vehicle, the people were apprehended on existing warrants.

“I believe it may be connected because I found my purse out of the people’s car who they believed was connected to the murder suspect,” Wokoma told News Ten.

She says the theft of her purse turned into police questioning her about a murder suspect, while a SWAT team and canines continued searching for Breaux.

“We was out there in the hot sun for an hour and a half. They had the whole neighborhood blocked off, surrounding my street with helicopters, surrounding my street with guns pointing through all the yards. It was just very crazy and depressing for me, everything I’m going through,” Wokoma added.

Davieontray Breaux is wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a four-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man in Opelousas last week.

Three other children: a one-year-old, a seven-year-old, and a 16-year-old were also injured in the shooting.

Another suspect, Felton Martin of Lafayette, was arrested in Baton Rouge. Martin was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department and is facing charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.