LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store.

Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue.

If you can help police identity the woman, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.