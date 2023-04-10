LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole bottles of rum from a Lafayette store.

According to authorities, the woman pictured below is allegedly responsible for the theft at Adrien’s Supermarket.

Courtsey of Crime Stoppers Courtsey of Crime Stoppers

Authorities said that around 10 a.m. on March 27, the unknown woman entered the store and placed four bottles of Malibu rum in a pink bag before exiting the store without paying.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.