LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crime Stoppers need the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in connection to a criminal damage to property incident.

According to police, the incident happened in downtown Lafayette.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance video of the wanted woman, taken inside the parking garage.

She appears to be accompanied by at least one other woman in the video, however police only requested assistance identifying the woman in the “white dress.”

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 337-232-TIPS (8477)