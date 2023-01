LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female.

On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, Ponseti said.

No suspects and no arrest have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.