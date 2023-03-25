ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – A woman, adopted at birth, searching for her birth parents has found her father through DNA advancements and her mother, unbelievably, on KLFY TV. Her time and efforts finding her birth parents led here right here to Acadiana.

“I’ve always looked in the crowd, wondering who was looking like me, wanting to find that person,” Dawn Gauthier said.

The 54-year-old woman said it’s taken her over five decades to birth father. It all unraveled when the adopted woman from Labadieville used 23 and Me, a DNA ancestry service, back in September.

“As soon as I took it, the Stenzels came up,” Dawn said.

Her DNA lead her to a half brother she never knew she had, and that brother was finally able to reveal her birth father.

“He was in Vietnam. He has eight air medals, and he knew about me. He searched, and he couldn’t find me,” she said.

His name was Franklin Stanzel. He was a sergeant in the air force from Lafayette. Dawn soon, learned, however, that he passed away in 2000.

“My heart’s still going to hurt because I never got to see him on Earth,” she told News 10. “I think I would probably hug him forever and tell him I love him”

She now visits his grave at a veteran cemetery in Lafayette every month with her new-found family members, always bringing flowers to her father, the Vietnam veteran.

“I feel he loved me. I know he did, and I’m just doing my best to honor him like he should be honored,” Dawn said.

Then just a few short months later, in a surprising twist of fate, Dawn would see her birth mother for the very first time in a News 10 report on TV after News 10 interviewed her.

“It was awesome. I just sat there and stared because this person was real. She was real. She was talking with a voice that was real. You were looking at her all in one picture. It was strange at first. It took a lot of grasping of, but it was unbelievable. Then my heart melted. My heart melted for her because I just wanted to hug her,” Dawn said.

Dawn said all she knew was her birth mothers name. She idea where she lived and if she was even still alive.

After seeing her on TV, Dawn found her number and understanding adoption can be complicated, left her just one message.

“My love for her is endless. It’s heartfelt. It runs deep, and I will always love her,” she said. “I want her to know I do love her with all of my heart.”

Dawn and her birth mother have talked on the phone several times since first speaking. The two have yet to meet in person.