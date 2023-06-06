LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman accused of stealing thousands from her employer has been convicted, authorities said.

Angelique Viator was convicted in Lafayette on June 1 of felony theft, after a three-day trial before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle.

Assistant District Attorney James Klock said he utilized expert testimony to show how Viator embezzled over $23,000 from Amian Angels, Inc., a home health care company in Lafayette Parish.

“Hopefully, this conviction will deter others in Acadiana from stealing money from their employers,” said Klock.

Testimony and evidence introduced during the trial revealed that, while working as a bookkeeper for the home health company, Viator began writing checks made payable to herself, and she would then change the payee line in the accounting software to make it appear that the checks were written to a different person or company. In total, Viator deposited 53 such checks into her personal account, totaling over $23,000.

“Theft from local businesses in this type of scheme hurts the business owner, the employees, and the customers of the business, and our office is working hard to recover stolen funds and to punish people who perpetrate this type of crime,” said District Attorney Don Landry.

After the trial, Castle ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted by Department of Corrections, and Viator will be sentenced once that investigation is completed.