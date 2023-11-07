LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman was charged for human trafficking by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with many other local law enforcement agencies.

Madison Herrington, 20, was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including human trafficking of children for sexual purposes. Her arrest happened after the Lafayette Police Department secured a warrant for trafficking a juvenile in downtown Lafayette.

Sergeant Robin Green with LPD says detectives were made aware of a sixteen-year-old juvenile being trafficked for sex by an adult. Green says during the investigation, the juvenile victim met 26-year-old Michael Blackburn at a bar in downtown Lafayette.

“It was learned that we did indeed have a 16-year-old juvenile female victim that was recently involved in an incident that occurred in a downtown area at one of our bars,” said Green.

Green says from there the juvenile and Blackburn went to a hotel where Blackburn paid for sexual acts before bringing the juvenile back to the bar.

“Once that was done, the victim was brought back to this local establishment where she interned, then paid her pimp the money that she had made from performing sexual acts with Mr. Blackburn,” Green explained.

Blackburn was arrested on 1 count of human trafficking of juvenile for sexual purposes. Herrington was arrested and is facing 1 count of human trafficking of juvenile for sexual purposes with LPD and multiple charges with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Green says Homeland Security is also involved in the investigation.

“Homeland Security has teamed up with us and they are bringing federal charges against Ms. Herrington as well,” said Green.

Green says their agencies are working to bring charges against others involved in the human trafficking investigation throughout Acadiana and possibly Texas.

“As of right now, I can tell you we believe it goes as far as Houston, Texas,” Green added.

Herrington is currently being held on a $200,000 bond in Patterson on charges from LPD and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives confirm Herrington is not cooperating with law enforcement.

