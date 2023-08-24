LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— One woman shared her experience as recent occurrences of stalking and harassment at stores around Acadiana surfaced across social media platforms.

Raegan Zimmermann traveled to the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette to pick up some ice cream. As she was leaving, she said she experienced something very strange when a man she never met before approached her in the parking lot.

“He was yelling, and I couldn’t understand what he was saying,” Zimmermann said. “I quickly closed my door, and I turned my car on. I started turning to the left which puts him parallel to the passenger-side door, and he starts grabbing on it.”

Zimmermann said she thought the situation was not a big deal until she called her loved ones and they put it into perspective what could have really happened. She said everyone was freaking out wondering why she wasn’t feeling the same way.

“Maybe it is just who I am, and I didn’t make it a big deal,” Zimmermann said. “Hearing my sister say, ‘Oh my gosh, this could happen to somebody else.’ That is especially what freaked me out with the whole situation happening.”

Zimmermann hoped her story can help bring light to what is going on. She advises everyone, especially women, to be ready for any situation even if you don’t think it can happen to you.

“You still need to be prepared,” Zimmermann said. “You need to know there are people out there who don’t have good intentions.”

Lafayette Police Department provided tips on parking lot safety. They said to avoid unnecessary distractions and always trust your instincts.