LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three possible witnesses to a second degree battery in Downtown Lafayette are being sought by police.

The victim’s name was not released by police and details of the attack have not being released.





(possible witnesses to a second degree battery) LPD

Police did say the incident happened on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding any of the three pictured subjects should contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. (8477)