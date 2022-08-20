LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives.

Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, of the Lafayette Police Department, said, “What we have right now is that some individuals were involved in a fight inside the barbershop. During that fight… one of those individuals produced a firearm and discharged a round that hit an adult male striking him. that male was actually transported to a local hospital by private means where he is currently in stable condition.”

Benoit has confirmed the altercation occurred between three men in the barbershop. One witness recalled the gunman shooting the firearm three separate times.

Mary Harmon said, “The guy was running through the mall shooting the gun approximately three times.”

Harmon recalled law enforcement attempting to prevent anyone from leaving the premises once the chaos started. “All the doors in the store started locking up to where you could not get out. You had to stay in until everything was cleared.”

Some witnesses told News 10 that someone was stabbed in the altercation. Senior Corporal Benoit says he can not confirm those reports at this time. “To my knowledge right now we don’t have any indication of a stabbed victim or anything like that.”

This is still an ongoing investigation as the suspect fled the scene when the chaos began. Lafayette police would like to ask anybody who knows anything about the incident to call authorities as soon as possible.