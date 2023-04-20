LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to the Louisiana Lottery, someone bought a $10,000 winning scratch off ticket at a Lafayette grocery store.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Tammy’s Grocery on Jefferson Street.

The buyer purchased a $10 Stacks scratch off ticket and won $10,000.

Winners should immediately sign and complete the information on the back of their winning ticket and ensure that all barcodes are clearly visible. Take a photocopy of the front and back of ticket and then complete the Louisiana Lottery prize claim form.

All lottery prizes greater than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.